Brandi Rhodes has chimed in following a headline-making segment involving Stephanie McMahon and Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw.

Stephanie made a surprise appearance during Monday night’s show, coming face-to-face with Cody as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up.

The segment quickly turned tense, with Stephanie warning Cody that he doesn’t fully understand the type of man he’ll be stepping into the ring with when he meets Randy Orton on the grand stage.

At one point, Stephanie told Cody that he is not his father.

A remark that struck a nerve.

Cody fired back with a sharp response of his own, telling Stephanie that she is not her father either.

The exchange escalated immediately, culminating in Stephanie slapping Cody across the face in a shocking moment.

That escalated quickly.

Despite the heated confrontation, Cody appeared to take the moment in stride, even thanking Stephanie for what he sarcastically referred to as a “pep talk” before things wrapped up.

The segment didn’t go unnoticed at home, as Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes, reacted on social media with a message directed at Stephanie.

“Aw shit, Steph…man, come on I’m chillin, please don’t make me get up.”

Brandi, of course, has history in these high-profile moments, having accompanied Cody to the ring at WrestleMania 40 on the night he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship.