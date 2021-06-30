AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today and released the first photos of her and Cody Rhodes’ new baby girl, Liberty Iris. The images come from a story that was done by People Magazine, which is set to hit stands this Friday.

Brandi writes, “Liberty Iris @CodyRhodes. Loves of my life. Thank you @people! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday!”

Cody and Brandi announced that they were expecting back in December of 2020. Brandi was originally set to team up with the American Nightmare in his high-stakes mixed-grudge match against Jade Cargill and NBA legend Shaq, but due to the pregnancy would be replaced by rising superstar, Red Velvet.