Brandi Rhodes took to her Twitter account to share a new photo of her baby bump.
She wrote in the caption of the post, “My lovely baby bumps.”
🎶 My lovely baby bumps 🎼 pic.twitter.com/386Fx33V8h
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 8, 2021
Brandi gave her first statement to PEOPLE for an article about the exciting news back in December.
“Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter.
We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now,” she adds. “It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in.”