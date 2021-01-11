Brandi Rhodes took to her Twitter account to share a new photo of her baby bump.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “My lovely baby bumps.”

🎶 My lovely baby bumps 🎼 pic.twitter.com/386Fx33V8h — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 8, 2021

Brandi gave her first statement to PEOPLE for an article about the exciting news back in December.