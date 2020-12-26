AEW Chief Brand Officer and women’s division star Brandi Rhodes took to Instagram this Christmas to show off her baby bump following her pregnancy announcement on last week’s episode of AEW television. Rhodes writes, “VBump 🤰🏽 kid’s really taking up some space.”

Rhodes posted a couple days earlier about the struggles that many people had to endure in 2020, but expresses her gratitude for sharing the journey with Cody and being blessed along the way. She writes, “2020 has been quite the year. But we have been fortunate and blessed through it all. It’s been awesome to have @people and @variety celebrating our good news with us!! Really cool to get to share it with the world like this! Baby Rhodes will be thrilled to know one day that so many people were so delighted to learn of his/her existence!”

Check out her IG post below.