Brandi Rhodes is stepping back into the reality TV spotlight with a brand-new project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brandi Rhodes is set to headline a new docuseries titled All Rhodes, which is being developed by Magilla Entertainment. The series will center on her life balancing family, fame, and her growing list of business ventures.

This marks a return to the reality space for Brandi, who previously appeared alongside Cody Rhodes on Rhodes to the Top during their time in AEW.

Magilla is expected to begin shopping the series to networks and platforms soon.

Brandi expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Magilla Entertainment on this new docuseries. I’ve long admired their work, and couldn’t imagine a better team to capture the ambition, chaos and heart it takes to build and grow a business.”

The company’s co-founders, Matthew Ostrom and Laura Palumbo Johnson, also praised her drive.

“Brandi is in constant motion; she wears so many hats and moves at a relentless pace across every part of her life,” they stated. “Entrepreneurship is already a full-time endeavor, but Brandi is constantly expanding what she takes on, and that ambition and drive are at the center of what this series explores.”