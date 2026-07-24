Brandi Rhodes revealed that John Cena spent six months working with her before WWE live events after correcting a mistake she made as a ring announcer.

Rhodes shared the story with Nattie Neidhart on A Shot of Brandi. Nattie also recalled Cena spending hours giving wrestlers a seminar at the Dungeon during the final months of his in-ring career.

Rhodes described Cena as one of the most influential people in her WWE ring announcing career.

“He is one of the most influential people in my ring announcing career because he actually got mad at me about something. “The way that he corrected what I did was to work with me.”

Cena explained what Rhodes had done wrong and offered to meet with her every week.

“He literally said, ‘Hey, you did this wrong. Here’s why it was wrong. I don’t like it. Can’t do that anymore. How about we sit down every single week? We go over this, and we make sure you feel good. Everybody feels good.’”

Rhodes said the arrangement continued before every WWE live event for six months.

“We did that for six months. Every live event, [I] sat with John before every show. “Then one day, I found him and I said, ‘Hey, John, I’m ready to go over things whenever you are.’ And he goes, ‘You don’t need me anymore.’”

Nattie said Cena demonstrated that same generosity when he contacted her about visiting the Dungeon.

“The thing with John is that he understands the importance of giving someone your time. “I’ll never forget the time that John sent me a text and said, ‘Hey, can I come down to the Dungeon tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, did you want to train there?’”

Cena instead wanted to hold a seminar and share his knowledge with the wrestlers training there.

“He goes, ‘No, no, no. I want to give a seminar.’ He came in and spent hours with us, just trying to give everybody the answers to the test. “He is so generous with his time, and he’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit A Shot of Brandi, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.