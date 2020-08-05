Brandi Rhodes Reveals Women’s Tag Tournament Was Her Idea, Explains Why It’s Airing On Youtube , Talks “AEW Heels” and more

AEW Chief Brand Officer and women’s division star Brandi Rhodes spoke to Sports Illustrated to talk all things pro-wrestling, including the launch of the membership program as apart of the “AEW Heels” community. Rhodes also reveals that the Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament was her idea and explains why it is airing on Youtube. Highlights are below.

Changing the perception of women in wrestling:

I’m reminded of that every time I’m told I only have my position because I slept my way into it,” said Rhodes, whose husband is AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. “In wrestling, the man is Adam and the woman is Eve. Adam belongs and Eve does not. That’s a perception that needs to change.

Says the Deadly Draw tournament was her idea:

I see people saying they want more for the women in AEW, and that’s where my idea for the Tag Team Cup Tournament came from,” said Rhodes. “I don’t book the women’s division, but I help out wherever I can, and I’m really excited for this tournament.

Why the tag tournament is airing on Youtube:

I hope people take their cues from the women involved, because we’re really excited about this,” said Rhodes. This exists on its own, with no restraints. I think people are going to be charmed by it, both by the production and the talent. Very quickly, it’s become a labor of love, with graphics, travel, filming pre-tapes, every detail. People are working really hard to create new content. And it’s not tacked onto Dark or Dynamite, this is the start of something great for the women’s division.

Why they decided to launch AEW Heels and the membership program: