Following her departure from AEW Brandi Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today confirming that her Youtube show, A Shot of Brandi, will continue to happen. When the fan asked if the show would be canceled she writes, “DEFINITELY NOT! Shot of Brandi is mine and will continue.”

Max Caster from The Acclaimed released a new music video in conjunction with his track on the AEW “Who We Are” mixtape. You can see the full video on Caster’s Twitter below.