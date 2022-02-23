Following her departure from AEW Brandi Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today confirming that her Youtube show, A Shot of Brandi, will continue to happen. When the fan asked if the show would be canceled she writes, “DEFINITELY NOT! Shot of Brandi is mine and will continue.”
DEFINITELY NOT! Shot of Brandi is mine and will continue 😎 https://t.co/dHXB4DUoa9
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 23, 2022
Max Caster from The Acclaimed released a new music video in conjunction with his track on the AEW “Who We Are” mixtape. You can see the full video on Caster’s Twitter below.
🚨🔥🎵 NEW MUSIC VIDEO 🎵🔥🚨#MixedMessages by Platinum Max 💿
From the @AEW "Who We Are" album ✊🏻
No explanation needed, nor is it possible. If you get it, you get it.
🎬🎞️ @JGeorgeTheMovie #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/WjPHpNrhRE
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 22, 2022