It was revealed earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are expecting their first child after seven years of marriage. The Chief Brand Officer also spoke with PEOPLE regarding the new addition to their family, which Rhodes says she’s excited and overwhelmed by.

Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter. We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in.

You can check out the full interview here.