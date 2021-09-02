AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Us Weekly to discuss the birth of her child Liberty Iris Runnels, who was born two months ago.

During the interview Rhodes revealed that has been dealing with postpartum depression, but been has been taking things one day at a time.

“I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure.I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time.”

The full interview can be found here.