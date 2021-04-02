AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Self about her pregnancy announcement, which Rhodes admits was a shock when she found out. She also discusses getting diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition she potentially could have had her entire life. Highlights are below.

On finding out she PCOS:

“I’ve been an athlete all my life—I was a figure skater since the age of four and did it competitively for 17 years—and I told my doctor there was a large period of time where I didn’t have a menstrual cycle. It probably meant that I had PCOS all the time and I just didn’t know.”

Says her pregnancy came on suddenly and screeched all her storylines:

“It happened so quickly it was shocking. I had things going on in the wrestling world that had to come to a screeching halt.”

Says she found out she was pregnant while filming her new reality show “Rhodes to the Top:”

“We filmed that moment very authentically, it was really cool. I’m excited for the rest of the journey to come.”