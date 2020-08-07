Brandi Rhodes Talks The Deadly Draw Tournament’s Success On Youtube, Comments On Madusa’s Appearance

AEW Chief Brand Officer and women’s division star Brandi Rhodes was a recent guest on WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

The response to week one of the Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament:

It’s been an amazing response from the fans. People are reaching out left and right saying how successful it’s been. The views on YouTube are continuing to climb. It is a testament to the women at AEW that we deserve to be put in the spotlight for sure. Would that be the case without me? No because nobody else did this. No one else said, hey, we need to push these girls into their own little spotlight, their own tournament. We need to let them just go and have as much time as they need to shine. I was the one to do that. As the chief brand officer, I do charitable work all the time, so it’s nothing for me to get these women on television and help them grow their brands.

On Madusa’s appearance:

She is quite the legend. She looks amazing. She doesn’t change. She is always stunning. Her voice is spectacular. She’s on point. She looks great and I love Madusa. I think it’s good for our women’s division to have legendary women around like Madusa and like yourself, Vickie. It only elevates these girls to become more and to strive for bigger and better things.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)