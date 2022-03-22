Brandi Rhodes is reportedly looking to take “Shot of Brandi” to TV.

Rhodes has hosted her cooking show on YouTube for the past four years, starting out on her own channel and then moving to the official AEW channel. Now that she and husband Cody Rhodes have left AEW, Deadline reports that Brandi has partnered with Scream and Teen Wolf producer DIGA Studios in hopes of taking “Shot of Brandi” to TV.

Rhodes and DIGA are looking to turn the show, where Rhodes cooks and chats with celebrities and wrestlers, into a thirty-minute TV series. DIGA is currently shopping the project to broadcasters and streamers.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” Brandi said in a press release. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

“Brandi is an incredibly dynamic talent who just pops off the screen, and this genre busting concept she created is the perfect showcase for her electric personality,” added Tony DiSanto, CEO of Allyance Media Group & DIGA Studios. “We are beyond excited to dive into this project with her and share some great food, drink, fun and a hell of a lot of laughs with viewers everywhere.”

Rhodes is represented by the Hyperion talent agency.

There’s been no word on Brandi’s pro wrestling future, but she indicated in past interviews that she wants to continue performing in the ring. While Cody is expected to return to WWE in early April, it’s believed that Brandi will not be returning to the company with him.

