The newest episode of “Being The Elite” is now available online, and features the group’s stooge, Brandon Cutler, taking centerstage. The full description reads, “Matt & Nick don’t feel like being on camera so Brandon Cutler says he’ll hold down the fort this week. CD defends his newly won BTE Championship.” Check it out below.

AEW star Shane “Swerve” Strickland has announced on Twitter that President Tony Khan will be the next guest on his “Swerve City” podcast. He writes, “This next guest on the

@Swervecitypod is SPECIAL! President of @AEW and Co owner of the @Jaguars is none other than @TonyKhan!!!”