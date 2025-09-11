— On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR turned their intensity toward an unexpected target — a cameraman.

During a segment alongside Stokely Hathaway, the team addressed Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of their All Out 2025 match. After declaring they wanted a fight and jawing with fans, FTR made their way up the entrance ramp. When a cameraman got too close and made contact with Dax Harwood, the duo snapped, assaulting him with a barrage of punches.

FTR is inciting the @2300Arena crowd! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/z1Dj00qYYd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

FTR just dropped a member of our camera crew! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WjUEQ1jtbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

This is completely uncalled for. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tmSGYVe3CH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

— Brandon Cutler appeared in a backstage segment with The Young Bucks on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he revealed that he’s the latest to turn on them. The Bucks, still reeling from their loss of EVP status at All In: Texas, entered the catering area and seemed relieved to see Cutler, calling him someone who truly loves them.

Instead, Cutler shut them down, telling them they “suck” before walking away.

EVEN BRANDON CUTLER WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BROKE BUCKS💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AzfphiyTU7 — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) September 11, 2025

— Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, you can check out the updated lineup for AEW All Out 2025 below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Riho

* Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Stipulation TBA: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Unified Championship Match: Three Competitors TBA

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & GoA

— You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* AEW Unified Championship Tournament Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku

* AEW Unified Championship Tournament Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens

* FTR vs. Adam Priest & Tommy Billington

* Mark Briscoe choose stipulation for match with MJF at AEW All Out.

* MJF will appear.

— You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub below:

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Josh Woods

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mad Dog Connelly vs. Demus El Demonio

* Trios Match – 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Blue Panther, Virus, & El Pantera vs. Hechicero, Xelhua, & Dr. Cerebro

* Billie Starkz vs. Nicole Matthews

* Matt Mako vs. Wheeler Yuta

* La Faccion Ingobernable (Sammy Guevara, RUSH, & Dralistico) vs. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Rhett Titus

DON’T MISS a special episode of D3AN~!!! on Honor Club TOMORROW NIGHT at 7pm ET/6pm CT

📺 Watch exclusively on Honor Club https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/8ez9asMiNT — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 10, 2025

DON’T MISS a special episode of D3AN~!!! on Honor Club TOMORROW NIGHT at 7pm ET/6pm CT

— Next week’s AEW programming will feature a special three-hour September to Remember block on Wednesday, and the first match for the card is now confirmed.

As previously reported, a mini-tournament for the AEW Unified Championship begins on this week’s Collision and will culminate in a Triple Threat match at All Out 2025. Two bouts are already locked in for Collision, with the third taking place on next week’s extended broadcast as The Beast Mortos battles Mascara Dorada for a spot in the pay-per-view match.

This is the first officially announced match for the September 17th special, which also serves as the final episode before All Out on September 20th. September to Remember will air on TBS and HBO Max at its usual start time of 8 PM ET.