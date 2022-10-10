Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will be in non-title action tonight, while Brandon Cutler will return to action following the All Out backstage incident. Lance Archer and Hikaru Shida will also be in action tonight.

Tonight’s Elevation was taped last Wednesday from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

* Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

* Nyla Rose vs. Jordan Blade

* Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer vs. Papadon

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brett Waters, Logan Laroux and Goldy

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

