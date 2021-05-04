During his interview with Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman spoke on facing Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania Backlash. Here’s what he had to say:

Bobby and Drew have been able to bring even more of a monster out of me than anybody else has in the past. I know what they’re capable of. I know how devastating both of them can be with the Claymore and The Hurt Lock. Unfortunately, I’ve been on the receiving end of both of them, and I don’t look to end up that way this time. … It’s King Kong meets Godzilla meets The Incredible Hulk. On any given day, they have pushed me to the limits. They are both very, very dominant, dominant athletes. I won’t give either one of them an inch. [As far as] who’s stronger and who’s badder. They’re both badasses. Let’s be real.

Credit: Bleacher Report.