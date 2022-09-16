Braun Strowman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed whether he had offers from other wrestling companies after WWE released him. He made his return to the company earlier this month.

“We talked to everybody. People reached out about stuff and you know, I kind of played around with the ideas and I always said in interviews, and people thought I was stupid for it, I said I would never put on a pair of boots for anybody besides WWE and I stuck to my word. I never put on another pair of boots. I went out, started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to come and work and make a living, hone their craft inside CYN and like I said, I stuck to my guns. I will never wrestle for anyone other than myself or WWE, and here we are. The monster is home.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription