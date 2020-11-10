During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman talked about his last minute match with Universal Champion, Bill Goldberg. Roman Reigns was originally slated to be in and win that WrestleMania match, but took some time off through most of this year. As a result, Strowman was given his first title reign. Strowman is asked a lot whether it bothers him that he wasn’t originally supposed to be in the match, but he puts an optimistic spin on the situation.

“No, it doesn’t bother me. I stepped up for WWE when they needed someone. It’s my job to do what they need me to do. There are never hard feelings about booking or anything like that. I do what I need to do in order to make this the best story possible. I want to be someone that is always dependable and can strap the company on my back. That’s through my wrestling, and I also want to do things that giants have never done before in the ring. As a giant, I want to show I can be articulate and passionate about what I do.”

