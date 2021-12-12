Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, made his ROH debut at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

Strowman is now going by The “Titan.” He showed up during a promo segment with EC3, Westin Blake and Fodder. EC3 talked about controlling his narrative in his promo.

In June, Strowman was among several wrestlers to be released by WWE due budget cuts. He had a 90-day non-compete clause. Many people were surprised that he was let go due to Strowman signing a big-money deal with WWE in 2019 that was supposed to last until 2023.