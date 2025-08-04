– Braun Strowman, now contractually a free agent from WWE as of this past weekend, is already speaking his mind freely on social media. The former WWE Superstar has fans talking about responding to a post by Karrion Kross, who reacted to Triple H no-selling the “We want Kross!” chants during the post-show for WWE SummerSlam by saying “You wanted Brock, you got him!” Strowman responded to Kross writing, “You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kisser’s and there buddies!!!!”

You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kisser’s and there buddies!!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 4, 2025

No feelings here. Facts!!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 4, 2025

– WWE released footage from the isolated cameras at the commentary desk showing the live reactions that WWE SummerSlam 2025 commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett had to the shocking return of Brock Lesnar after the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Sunday night.

– Cardi B. revealed during an interview with Complex (see below) that she was too nervous to ask WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque for permission to use his old D-Generation X “Suck It” crotch-chop gesture for her appearance as host of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this past weekend.

“I gotta find Triple H, but he’s the boss right now,” the hip-hop mega-star told Complex while backstage at WWE SummerSlam. “He’s working the program right now. I really wish I could have done [Suck It taunt] with him. I was shy to ask him.”