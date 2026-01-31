Some good news for Braun Strowman.

“The Monster of All Monsters” surfaced via social media on Friday evening with some good news regarding his hospitalization for an ‘out-of-control’ infection.

He has been released!

The former WWE Superstar posted the following update via his official Instagram page this evening to inform fans of the positive health update:

Discharged!!! Lots of antibiotics to take now and gotta take it easy for a few more days before back in the gym. But I can’t wait to get home and see my pups!!! Again thank you for all the prayers and well wishes from around the word. I’m so blessed to have the support and love from so many. All Glory to God for his mercy and love.

