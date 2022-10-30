WWE superstar and former Universal champion Braun Strowman took to Instagram to hype up his showdown with the giant Omos, which will take place at next weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

In his pos the Monster Among Men even compares the contest to the classic rivalry of Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant, adding that no one in the world has seen anything of this caliber.

A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our fqmily our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what yiu don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.

WWE have been building to this matchup since Strowman returned back in September. Check out his full post below.