Braun Strowman is injured.

The big S.O.B. was rumored to have suffered an injury during his Last Monster Standing match with Bronson Reed on WWE Raw on September 30.

Strowman confirmed the news in a new post on his Instagram page on Sunday, noting he tore his groin two minutes into the bout.

“After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up,” Strowman wrote. “This is where we’re at!!”

Strowman continued, “Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters.”