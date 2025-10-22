Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, best known to fans as Braun Strowman, has spoken out following his recent viral back-and-forth with Paul Heyman, offering his take on what sparked the exchange and why he believes “The Wise Man” might just be missing “The Monster Among Men.”

The social media spat ignited after Heyman made a bold claim during a recent on-air promo, asserting that Bronson Reed was the only man ever to send Roman Reigns to the hospital on a stretcher. The line didn’t sit well with Scherr, who took to Twitter to set the record straight — posting a throwback image from his 2017 rivalry with Reigns that showed him doing exactly that.

Scherr didn’t hold back in his response, referring to Heyman as “Oswald Cobblepot,” a playful jab comparing the longtime WWE manager to Batman’s infamous Penguin villain.

Heyman, never one to stay silent for long, fired back with trademark snark, saying he was “relieved to hear Scherr was still alive — most people didn’t realize that, and even fewer cared.”

Now, Scherr has addressed the situation directly during an appearance on TMZ’s “Inside The Ring” podcast, where he shed light on the viral moment and questioned why Heyman targeted him in the first place. He said,

“I gotta stop you right there. I keep getting this thing about me tweeting with Paul Heyman. I never even talked about Paul or acknowledged Paul. I don’t know why he got so upset and came at me. Especially because he gets to see my face every commercial break on SmackDown. Let’s be for real — if anybody knows about me having a show about ordering everything on the menu, you’d think Paul would know.”

Continuing with a mix of confusion and humor, Scherr added that the exchange seemed unprovoked on his part. He stated,

“I have no idea why he wrote what he did about me. Maybe I struck a nerve or something, I don’t know. I didn’t intentionally go after him or anything. Maybe he’s just sensitive — or maybe he misses me. That’s probably what it is. I think the ratings are struggling a little bit, and they realize when The Monster’s on TV, he draws ratings — so who knows?”

Scherr, who remains a free agent while recovering from neck fusion surgery, has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming and maintains a strong following outside the ring.