Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Ashante “Thee” Adonis are the latest WWE releases.

Back in early May, however, Braun Strowman was one of the biggest names included in the mass WWE talent releases, which saw well over a dozen main roster and NXT Superstars part ways with the company.

Prior to the latest three talent departures from this past weekend, last week Strowman responded to a fan who wrote him on social media and asked about WWE still using Strowman so frequently in video packages during WWE SummerSlam.

“Cause someone made a stupid business decision,” Strowman wrote in response to the fan.

Strowman also made headlines last week for responding to a post the aforementioned Kross made about his unique contract situation with WWE.

He replied to a post by Karrion Kross, who reacted to Triple H no-selling the “We want Kross!” chants during the post-show for WWE SummerSlam by saying “You wanted Brock, you got him!”

Strowman responded to Kross writing, “You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kisser’s and there buddies!!!!”

As noted, Strowman has been staying in shape while on the outs with WWE. He most recently shared a photo of himself weighing in at 351 pounds.

“351lbs,” he wrote as the caption. “Almost ready for this new big screen life. So much amazing things coming down the line.”

Casue someone made a stupid business decision!!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 3, 2025

You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kisser’s and there buddies!!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 4, 2025

No feelings here. Facts!!!! — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 4, 2025