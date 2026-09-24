Adam Scherr, known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, and former WCW World Champion David Arquette are among the contestants announced for Netflix’s Celebrity Million Dollar Secret.

Netflix unveiled the 13-person cast on September 23, identifying Scherr as a pro wrestling figure and Arquette as an actor. The celebrity edition is due in 2027; the service has not announced a specific premiere date. Peter Serafinowicz is returning as host.

In the show’s format, one contestant receives a box containing $1 million and must keep that fact hidden while the group tries to identify the recipient. The celebrity lineup includes Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, comedian Chris Redd, actor Melora Hardin and several reality television personalities alongside the two wrestling names.

Scherr has continued working in television after his WWE run, including his USA Network food series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. Arquette remains an unusual figure in wrestling history because of his 2000 WCW World Championship reign and his later independent matches.

Netflix has released cast photos but has not revealed which contestant will hold the money or when the new season will premiere beyond 2027.

Source: Netflix’s original cast announcement.