During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman discussed his new physique and how setting goals really got him setup. Strowman has slimmed down considerably, going from 380 to 335lbs this year, alongside shaving his head and wearing different attire. He looks like a who new person. He says that, while he plans to stay around this weight, his body transformation isn’t done yet.

“In the morning, I’m bouncing around 335 pounds,” Strowman says. “I’m drinking two gallons of water a day, and so I usually put on another 10–15 pounds by the end of each day. My goal is to stay at this weight and continue to step everything up, and then I am going to step on a bodybuilding stage. I want to prove to the whole world that when you put your mind to something, and you don’t give up on yourself, the world isn’t going to give up on you.”

Strowman hopes that this change will influence others to make a change in their life, too.

“I want my body transformation to give hope to people. I challenge everyone out there to start by setting little goals for yourself, and then achieving them. After a while, those turn into big goals.”

