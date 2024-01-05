Braun Strowman made an appearance on The Ranveer Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE star praised Mark Henry for going to bat for him after seeing him at the Arnold Classic and pushing for WWE to take a look at him.

“He saw something in me. I was imagining I was Hulk Hogan when I was a kid ripping my shirt off again, throwing it into the crowd, having 20,000 people go crazy at the Arnold Classic. Mark Henry saw something and called Vince McMahon and said, ‘You need to look at this kid.'”

“He put his name on the line, bought my plane ticket, flew me down to Florida. Mark Henry personally picked me up from the airport, took me all around, showed me a good time, was there for my tryout and I owe so much to that man. God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Shut up, listen. That’s my advice that I pass on now to the younger athletes that ask me.”