“The Monster Among Men” is going to be doing some heavy-duty food consumption for the world to see.

Again.

Following the success of season one of “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” on the USA Network, the promotional push for the returning second season has begun.

Ahead of the premiere of the twelve-episode second season of Braun Strowman’s reality food television program this summer on the USA Network, the former WWE Superstar has surfaced on social media with a statement.

“The Ruler of unscripted TV,” an excited Strowman began in a post shared via his official X account. “The One and only Monster and host of the highest rated TV show at the 10:00pm hour last year of all cable!!!”

Strowman continued, “Everything On The Menu Season 2 will premiere early this summer only on the USA Network. Bigger, Badder and even HUNGRIER!!!! Who’s ready??”

In addition to the brief social media statement, Strowman also turned up in a pair of videos, one shared via his own social media outlets and the other on the official USA Network channel (see videos below).

