Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to show off a new gym workout as well as his new hairstyle.
Many fans picked up on how it’s a similar style as WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Hawk.
Strowman revealed in his WWE Chronicle episode that he asked permission from Vince McMahon to shave his head.
I called Vince and said, ‘Vince, time to get rid of this cr***y hair.’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Well, one, it looks bad. Two, I’m [the Braun Strowman character] about to get a little nasty.’ He said, ‘Give me a day, I’ve gotta run it through everything to make sure the legalities, licensing and everything. Give me 24 hours and then shoot me a text and I’ll let you know.’
