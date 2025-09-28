Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is shifting his focus from the wrestling ring to the big screen.

Strowman, who was released by WWE on May 2, revealed in a recent interview with Collider that he considers himself “semi-retired” from professional wrestling as he pursues a career in acting.

While promoting his upcoming role in “Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon” and his new USA Network series “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman” the former WWE Universal Champion spoke about a scene in the film where he roughs up several extras — who just so happened to also be wrestlers.

“Oh, I gotta give it to the extras, the ones that gave their bodies up for me, because in my scene, I’m rough with these guys, and they’re all pro wrestlers and stuff on their side jobs and stuff. So they were all unbelievably willing to give their bodies up to me for this film. We did a lot of takes with a couple of them, and it was very physical,” Strowman said. “They were like, ‘Lay it in harder.’ I was like, ‘No, no…’ In our business, too, like the wrestling business side of things — I say ‘our business,’ but I’m semi-retired from wrestling now, too, because I want to be an actor.”

From there, “The Monster of All Monsters” explained how much respect he has for those looking to break into the business.

“But I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul, and just going, ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'” Strowman said. “I was that kid at one point. I was doing that. I was the one going, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll eat that. I’ll go here. I’ll do that.’ That’s what gave me the opportunity to get to where I am in life. So those are a lot of the unsung heroes, too, that are behind the scenes, that no one ever knows about, and they never get credit for. So that’s big for me.”

