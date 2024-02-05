Braun Strowman provides an update.

The WWE superstar and former Universal Champion has been out of action since the spring of 2023 after suffering a serious neck injury, one that required him to have fusion surgery and has kept him sidelined ever since. The Monster Among Men has said in previous interviews that he hopes to return soon, and threw further hints today when he posted the following on social media:

Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!!

Prior to getting hurt Strowman found success teaming with Ricochet on a weekly basis in WWE. Would you like to see the duo reunite once Strowman returns? Sound off in the comments, or check out Strowman’s post below.