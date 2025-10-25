Braun Strowman has revealed that he’s currently under the weather and, unfortunately, had to miss out on a major milestone — the premiere of his brand-new food show on the USA Network.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to share that he’s been battling an illness, noting that his fever has spiked as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4°C). Despite the setback, Strowman’s latest venture, Everything On The Menu, debuted Friday night immediately following WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

The new series features the “Monster Among Men” stepping outside the squared circle to explore some of the most unique eateries across the country. Each episode sees Strowman diving into local cuisines, sampling signature dishes, and learning about the cultural and historical stories behind them — all with his signature larger-than-life personality.

Everything On The Menu marks Strowman’s latest project since parting ways with WWE earlier this year. The release was his second departure from the company in the past four years, though the former WWE Universal Champion continues to stay busy with ventures outside the ring.