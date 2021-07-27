Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and fueled the rumor mill.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Strowman’s future as of late. It’s been reported that AEW has interest in signing Strowman, and that he also has interest in working for the company, but it was then reported this past week that WWE has talked about possibly bringing back The Monster Among Men.

In an update, Strowman tweeted a cryptic tweet this afternoon and that went viral, fueling rumors and speculation among fans.

Strowman wrote, “Choices choices choices!!!!!!”

It’s very possible that Strowman’s tweet had nothing to do with pro wrestling, or AEW and WWE, but we don’t know as Strowman has not made a follow-up tweet.

The recent report on WWE possibly offering Strowman his job back noted that the company is considering the move due to AEW making big talent acquisitions with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, as has been rumored. There is no word on if Strowman would be interested in returning to WWE, which he once called his dream job.

Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31.

Stay tuned for more on Strowman’s future. You can see his tweet and GIF below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.