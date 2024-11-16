“The Monster of All Monsters” is back.

At WWE SmackDown on November 15 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Braun Strowman made his WWE in-ring return.

Strowman worked a dark match after the 11/15 blue brand taping, joining forces with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Carlito in six-man tag-team action.

The WWE Superstar had been on the sidelines since his October 7 “Last Man Standing” match with Bronson Reed on WWE Raw, where he suffered a groin injury.

Braun, Rey, and Dragon Lee pick up "W" to send the fans home happy. After the match Dragon Lee put Carlitos apple down his trunks. #notcool pic.twitter.com/6ymIsOLiUt — Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) November 16, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.