Braun Strowman Marks Milestone for His WWE Universal Title Reign

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is celebrating 100 days as champion today.
Strowman took to Twitter and commented on the milestone, revealing that he was celebrating with a pair of New York Strips.
“Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips,” he wrote.
Strowman won the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 Night One back on April 4.
Strowman is set to face Bray Wyatt in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this coming Sunday. He’s then rumored to defend the title at SummerSlam in late August, against Wyatt as The Fiend.
You can see Strowman’s full tweet below:
Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips pic.twitter.com/6uQg3PH9nO
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 13, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Sunny Arrested Again Earlier Today
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 7/13/2020
- Several Former WWE Stars Becoming Free Agents Later This Week
- Cody Rhodes Slams Fan For Homophobic Slur Towards Sonny Kiss: “I’m Proud To Share The Ring With Sonny”
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury