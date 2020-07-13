 Braun Strowman Marks Milestone for His WWE Universal Title Reign

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is celebrating 100 days as champion today.

Strowman took to Twitter and commented on the milestone, revealing that he was celebrating with a pair of New York Strips.

“Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips,” he wrote.

Strowman won the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 Night One back on April 4.

Strowman is set to face Bray Wyatt in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this coming Sunday. He’s then rumored to defend the title at SummerSlam in late August, against Wyatt as The Fiend.

You can see Strowman’s full tweet below:

