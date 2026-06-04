Oba Femi is “The Ruler” these days in WWE.

He struts his way to the ring, beats down another established bad ass, and struts right back out.

If WWE wants that established bad ass to be Braun Strowman, it’s going to cost them.

A lot.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast (see video below), “The Monster of All Monsters” spoke about how WWE will have to “back the Brinks truck up” if they want him back for an Oba Femi showdown.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“(If) money’s right, I’m down to do about anything. I’ll try anything twice to make sure I don’t like it. But hey, yeah, that’s what I said. You want to back that Brinks truck up, dump some gold bullion on my porch? I’ll come whip that young kid’s (Oba Femi) a** real quick. It didn’t look like it took Brock too much to do it this last weekend.” “Don’t get me wrong, Oba’s very impressive, all goofing aside and stuff like that. The kids got a hell of a future in front of them and stuff like that. He’s quite the specimen and stuff like that. And like I said, if WWE pull their head out of there, you know what? And have some common sense, we can make a lot of money. But that is what it is. Business is business. I’m enjoying the hell out of being the host of the number one food television show on cable television, Everything on the Menu” “I miss the ring. Don’t get me wrong, I miss being in the ring, I miss being in the locker room with the boys, I miss the pop, I miss the fans. I don’t miss the politics and the bull crap that comes along with it. They can still over there and argue and do all that stuff.”