Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is singing Triple H’s praises for all to hear in media appearances this week.

But not everybody is on board.

In an interview on June 24 on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ promoting WWE Night Of Champions, “The American Nightmare” called Paul Levesque’s role the toughest gig in the wrestling business. “Nobody has a harder job than Triple H right now,” he said, adding that no booker in history has ever kept everyone happy throughout their tenure, but that Levesque is the right man regardless.

Rhodes compared Levesque to a head coach who gets the best out of his roster, and credited him with empowering talent to trust their instincts during the creative process. “One thing he’s big on is, ‘What do you think? What’s your gut tell you?’ That’s one of the greatest gifts.”

Not everyone agrees, though.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman fired back on Twitter/X with a brief blunt rebuttal.

“Ratings say otherwise lol,” Strowman wrote.

When a fan responded and pointed to stiff competition in the form of the FIFA World Cup, Strowman wasn’t having it.

“Wasn’t a problem for my show lol,” he fired back, presumably referencing his “Everyone on the Menu” show on the USA Network.

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match this weekend at WWE Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.

Ratings say otherwise lol — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) June 24, 2026