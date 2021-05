During his interview with Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman commented on feeling like he’s finally back in the position he belongs on Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s just solidifying what I’ve been saying for months and months and months: The Monster is back on the top of the food chain—where he belongs. It’s been a long, hard road to get back into the title picture and stuff like that, but I’m looking forward to it.

Credit: Bleacher Report.