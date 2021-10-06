Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) hosted a Twitter Q&A this week and named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when asked about his favorite rivalry and favorite wrestler to work with.

When asked if he was upset when WWE released him, Scherr responded, “Wasn’t happy but that’s Busniess”

Scherr was also asked, “Since being released by the WWE, what has your journey taught you about yourself?”

He responded, “That nothing really matters. We leave everything behind when we leave but the memories of our selfs.”

Another fan asked Scherr what it was like working at the WWE Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. He responded, “Hard as hell. That’s why they had to call the best to come keep the show going during those days.”

Scherr was also asked about how he felt when WWE gave him the train noises a while back. He responded, “I went to work and did my job the best I could.”

When asked about his favorite memory of the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), who Scherr was in The Wyatt Family With, he wrote, “Him yelling at me when I first started. Going what the hell are you doing that for.”

Scherr told multiple fans that he will be returning to the ring soon. He has been rumored to sign with Impact Wrestling in the near future, but nothing is official. One fan asked Scherr if he’s looking at any company to sign with.

“Making my mind up soon,” Scherr responded.

Stay tuned for more on Scherr. You can see his related tweets below:

