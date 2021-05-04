During an interview with Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman spoke on the current backstage atmosphere of Monday Night Raw and why he enjoys it. Here’s what he had to say:

The boys and girls in the back, we all work really, really hard. It’s been a little chaotic because everything’s been all over [the place], and people get sick and things change last minute. And part of me enjoys that, I’m not going to lie. This past Monday was a prime example. Everything was crazy because people got hurt, people were sick and stuff changes. All of a sudden, you’re in three matches in an hour and 10 minutes’ worth of a three-hour show. You’re freaking out, but when you get out there and get it done and hit a home run, it’s such a satisfying feeling.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Bleacher Report.