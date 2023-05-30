Braun Strowman is currently on the shelf.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Strowman is out of action with an unspecified injury. He is currently on the disabled list and is not expected back any time in the near future.

Strowman has been taken off the board when it comes to any WWE creative ideas.

This was not confirmed, but one WWE source believed Strowman may need to undergo surgery, but the nature of the issue has also not been confirmed.

Strowman and tag team partner Ricochet were drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. While Ricochet has been used, Braun has not wrestled since their win over Alpha Academy on the May 1 RAW Draft show.

Strowman suffered a concussion in late April but was medically cleared to compete one week later. Since being cleared, he has only worked twice – the aforementioned match on May 1, and a Triple Threat tag team bout on the April 28 SmackDown Draft show, against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde plus the winners, The Street Profits.

