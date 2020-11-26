Braun Strowman may have suffered a knee injury during the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

As noted, this week’s RAW featured a series of singles matches to set up a Triple Threat on next Monday’s RAW, which will determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a future title shot. That match will feature AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee. It was noted that the series of matches and Triple Threat were a last minute idea because the plan had been for Strowman to challenge McIntyre for the title at WWE TLC on December 20.

Word going around WWE is that Strowman is injured, which is why they did the suspension angle where Strowman put hands on Adam Pearce at RAW. WWE issued a storyline suspension announcement the next day, noting that Strowman has been suspended indefinitely.

It’s still possible that Strowman vs. McIntyre is the plan for TLC, but WWE has a back-up plan in case Strowman has to miss more ring time than expected. It’s also possible that the angle with Pearce is just a way to get heel heat on Strowman for the match with McIntyre.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.