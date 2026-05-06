Braun Strowman isn’t holding back when it comes to his future.

And what it might take to get him back in the ring.

The former WWE Universal Champion has continued to sound off on social media in recent weeks, keeping fans guessing about a possible return after being away from in-ring action since his WWE departure in the summer of 2025.

As previously reported, Strowman recently made waves by joking that he’d only lace up his boots again if a company was willing to “back up a truck of gold blocks” to his house.

Now, he’s added another interesting comment to the conversation.

In response to a fan on Instagram who pitched a potential program between Strowman and rising star Oba Femi, “The Monster Among Men” didn’t exactly shoot the idea down, but made it clear where things stand financially.

“They can’t afford me lol,” Strowman wrote.

Braun Strowman appears as the host of “Everything On The Menu” on the USA Network.