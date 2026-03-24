Adam Scherr, better known to pro wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, recently looked back at the creative side of WWE behind-the-scenes.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Scherr spoke about launching a production company dubbed, ‘Meat Castle Media.’

During the discussion, “The Monster of All Monsters” reflected on the creative process behind-the-scenes while working in WWE.

“For me, the big eye-opening thing was not having my hands tied,” Scherr said when comparing the creative side to his new production company and being a talent in WWE. “They’ve allowed me to be me, whereas my hands were tied creatively for the last 12 years (in WWE), and while that’s not a bad thing — I was very blessed with what I got to do — but at the end of the day, I was playing a character on a show, and sometimes the script sucked.”

Scherr added, “I mean, no offense, I hated it, but I had to go in there and make the best of it because that was my job. Well, now with this opportunity… my creative input is welcomed, it’s not dismissed.”

Scherr, who was released from WWE in mid-2025, has his own show on USA Network titled ‘Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,’ produced by WWE.