In a triple threat match against Kane and Brock Lesnar at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, Strowman kneed The Beast in the head.

In response, a furious Lesnar delivered a legit right-hand punch to the jaw of Strowman. Five years later, Strowman proudly remembered it in an interview with BT Sport:

“Sh*t got real! I mean at the end of the day it’s two scary guys, two dominant males not wanting to give an inch to either one and we took it from each other. Things happen, we’re not playing, we’re not ballet, we’re not badminton. We’re physical, he’s 300lbs, of just unadulterated animalistic beast and I’m a 385lbs monster. Things happen. At the end of the day, we made one hell of a segment, that’s what really happened.” “I pat myself on the back, I think I’m the only person in history to take an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not get knocked out. Anytime you get in the ring with The Beast and mix it up, the bigger the challenge the better. If you’re not wrestling the best, then who’d you beat?”

Quotes via TJR Wrestling