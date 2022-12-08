WWE superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with the Toronto Sun about a wide range of topics, which included the Monster Among Men reflecting on his release from the company last year and his eventual return this year. Check out what the former Universal champion had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Admits that it was hard for him to process his release from WWE:

It was a very hard pill to swallow because at the end of the day, I realized that I was put on this Earth to be a WWE Superstar. At first it was a big shock because it was like ‘Alright, what am I going to do now?’ I didn’t want to do anything else. It was a nice opportunity to take a step back and appreciate what I had been blessed in life with and what I had done with this company in the first six years.

Says he realizes how blessed he was: