“The Monster of All Monsters” is keeping busy.

Despite parting ways with WWE as part of the mass talent cuts back in early May, Braun Strowman is gearing up for his new television series and movie role.

In addition to the “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman” show coming soon to USA Network, the former WWE Superstar also released an announcement and trailer for a new movie he is featured in.

“Super excited to be able to finally announce I am in Deathgasm 2, a film done by Raven Banner,” Strowman wrote via social media. “I had so much fun working on this project I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Strowman continued, “I’m headed down to Austin Sunday to the Fantastic Fest film festival for the premiere.”

Strowman also shared the trailer and movie poster, which you can check out below.