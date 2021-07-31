According to Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman will be appearing at Qatar Pro-Wrestling’s QPW Superslam 3 event, which takes place from the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. This will be the Monster Among Men’s first wrestling related appearance since his release from WWE earlier this year.

The report mentions that QPW President Ali Al-Marafi personally handled Strowman’s negotiations.

Also appearing at QPW Superslam 3 are top industry names like Bret Hart, Booker T, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, The Godfather, as well as newer stars like Brian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EC3, and Jon Moxley.